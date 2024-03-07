PHOTOS: Echoes of love as Herbert Wigwe receives final tributes

Share In this poignant moment, the sights and sounds converge to honour a remarkable soul. The legacy of Herbert Wigwe lives on through tearful embraces, whispered memories, and poetic tributes. Pictures by Olawale Amoo Related News Bandits attack Kaduna primary school, abduct dozens of pupils including 8-year-olds Half of Nigerians are poor despite low unemployment-World Bank Weak transmission, DisCos’ struggles plague power sector L-R: Tochi Wigwe; Hannah Wigwe, both daughters of late Herbert Wigwe; David Wigwe, Son; and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Group. Akinwumi Adesina (r), President of the African Development Bank Group, with Late Herbert Wigwe`s children. L-R: Fola Adeola, founder, GTBank; Roosevelt Ogbonna, MD/CEO, Access Bank Plc.; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor, Lagos State; and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Group L-R: Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Group; Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group; and Abubakar Jimoh, chairman, Access Holdings plc. Vice President Kashim Shettima (l), with Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman, Coronation Group. Kayode Fayemi (l), former governor, Ekiti State; Aliko Dangote (r), President, Dangote Group; and Ibikun Amosun, former governor, Ogun State (behind). Abba Kabir Yusuf (l), governor, Kano State, with Caleb Mutfwang, governor, Plateau State. L-R: Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group; Roosevelt Ogbonna, MD/CEO, Access Bank Plc.; Ajoritsedere Awosika, Former Chairman, Access Bank Plc; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Group, his wife Ofovwe; Tochi Wigwe, daughter of late Herbert Wigwe, CFR; David Wigwe, Son; and Hannah Wigwe, Daughter. L-R: Abubakar Jimoh, chairman, Access Holdings plc; Mfom Usoro; and Paul Usoro, chairman, Access Bank plc. Mutiu Sunmonu, Petralon Energy; Dapo Abiodun, governor, Ogun State; and Bolaji Agbede, acting group chief executive officer, Access Holdings plc. Atedo Peterside (l), founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank plc, with Segun Agbaje, group chief executive officer, Guaranty Trust Holding plc. Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (l); Muhammed Sanusi II (r), former emir of Kano, with a guest Toyin Saraki (l), with Seyi Tinubu Wale Edun (l), minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy his wife Amy Adwoa Appiah AkinwumiAdesina (l), president of the African Development Bank Group, with Bolaji Agbede, acting group chief executive officer, Access Holdings plc. L-R: Roosevelt Ogbonna, MD/CEO, Access Bank Plc.; Fola Adeola, founder, GTBank; and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Group Babajide Sanwo-Olu (l), governor, Lagos State; and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Group Fola Adeola, founder, GTBank; Olayemi Cardoso, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; and Roosevelt Ogbonna, MD/CEO, Access Bank Plc. L-R: Godwin Obaseki, governor, Edo State; Asue Ighodalo, Edo State PDP governorship candidate; and Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Cross Section of the guest. Read also: Life & Times of Herbert Wigwe in 68 rare pictures Share YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE News CBN again increases Customs FX duty rate by 1.9% News N1.2bn expenses: Tinubu suspends Ahmad, CEO Rural Electrification Agency News Lagos engages youths to promote climate actions, sustainable environmental practices Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.