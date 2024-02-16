Life & Times of Herbert Wigwe in 68 rare pictures

As a son, husband, father, friend, leader and mentor, the late Herbert Wigwe played many roles in his life. Known as the Oracle Of Isiokpo, Wigwe’s life was one that words cannot fully capture.

The saying goes, a picture tells a thousand words. BusinessDay took a deep dive into the visual legacy of the banking mogul who passed on February 9, 2024. In 68 pictures (or 68,000 words), BusinessDay chronicled his remarkable journey from an ambitious investor to a global success.

YOUNG HERBERT WIGWE:

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe in his boyhood days.

Herbert Wigwe and his wife Chizoba Wigwe on their wedding day.

The Wigwes with their first child, Chizi Wigwe.

Wigwe with his new-born daughter

Herbert Wigwe with his wife and four children, Chizi, Tochi, Hannah, and David

Jul 15, 2017- Wigwe with his wife and two children, Chizi and Hannah at the 2023 Access Polo tournament held at Guards Polo Club, Egham, Surrey, UK

EARLY YEARS OF ACCESS BANK LEADERSHIP

Late Herbert Wigwe pictured with Aigboje Aig-Imoukhaede and Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Fmr. Minister of Finance in Nigeria and current Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

2008- Herbert Wigwe pictured with his wife, Chizoba Wigwe (née Nwuba) and Fmr, CEO Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede at Access Bank’s 20th Anniversary.

2008- Herbert Wigwe speaking at Access Bank’s 20th Anniversary. The company was issued a banking license in 1988 and was bought by Wigwe and Aig-Imoukhuede in 2002 with a mandate to move the bank from 65th position to top 10 by 2007.

In the same year, Access Bank successfully concluded its third Public Offer, raising over $1 billion (3.5 times oversubscribed).

HONORARIES

October 11, 2022- Herbert Wigwe is conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger honour (CON) from Fmr. President Mohammadu Buhari for contribution to national service and humanity at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

May 10, 2019- Herbert Wigwe is awarded as a Top 25 CEO on the Nigerian Stock Exchange from Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay at the Top 25 CEOs & Next Bulls Awards, organised by BusinessDay.

January 23, 2020- Herbert Wigwe was honored as ‘Banker of the Decade’ by THISDAY Newspaper at its 25th anniversary celebration held at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos. Access Bank also received ‘Bank of the Decade. Wigwe dedicated them to all Access Bank employees of the Bank and customers.

June 10,2015-Herbert Wigwe receives an Eyo plaque from Akinwunmi Ambode, fmr. Lagos State Governor, during his courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

July 14, 2016- Access Bank becomes first African recipient of the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Award.

Dec 8, 2016- Wigwe receives CEO of the year Award from EMEA Finance.

Nov 2, 2017- Wigwe receives the CNBC Africa’s AABLA 2017 Business Leader of the Year – West Africa award.

Feb 23, 2018- Wigwe’s Access Bank receives the Euromoney award for Best Private Bank for Commercial Banking Capabilities in Nigeria at Kensington, London.

Jun 4, 2019- Wigwe receives the World Finance Award on behalf of Access Bank for Best Digital Bank in Nigeria.

Jul 11, 2019- Wigwe picks up the Karlsruhe Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement Awards in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Dec 15, 2020- Wigwe receives Banker of the Year Award from New Telegraph.

PARTNERSHIPS

Dec 15, 2014- Herbert Wigwe partners with The Infrastructure Bank to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway.

Nov 30, 2016- Herbert Wigwe and Access Bank partner with Huawei to fight against Malaria

Sep 18, 2018- Herbert Wigwe hands over the NYSC SAED Centre in Gombe State to Brig. Gen. S. Z Kazaure (DG, NYSC) to help Corps members converge, share ideas and innovate to develop themselves.

Jan 12, 2019- Wigwe with Uzoma Dozie, founder of Diamond Bank before its merger on April 1, 2019.

July 4, 2019- Wigwe with Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, during a visit to discuss partnership with the State Government in its development strategies.

July 14, 2019- Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, emir of Kano with Herbert Wigwe and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede during Access Bank’s Charity Shield Polo tournament at the Guards Polo Club, United Kingdom

August 8, 2019- Wigwe meets with Consul General Chu Maoming to exchange views on deepening financial cooperation between China and Nigeria. He is pictured alongside Victor Etuokwu, present Managing Director, Access Bank Retail North.

Oct 9, 2019- Herbert Wigwe’s Access Bank partners with Star Lager Beer to unveil Access the Stars, a measure to connect consumers of both brands through music.

November 16, 2020 – Herbert Wigwe greets Prince Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, during a courtesy visit to the Governor’s office at Abeokuta, Ogun State to discuss administrative policies to attract investors and encourage local businesses.

2022- Herbert Wigwe sits with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State at the VIP opening night of Art X Lagos 2022 in Lagos. The exhibition was West Africa’s premier international art fair showcasing the best and most innovative contemporary art from Africa and the diaspora.

May 10 2023- Herbert Wigwe is pictured alongside Nyesom Wike, fmr. Governor Rivers State, during a visit to discuss his foundation’s intervention project in the state’s health sector.

Wigwe, who hails from Isiokpo in Rivers State, discussed his foundation’s plan to adopt 25 healthcare centres across the 23 LGAs in the state with plans to renovate them and install modern equipment to be in operation for five years.

May 11, 2023 – Herbert Wigwe assumes leadership of France Nigeria Business Council taking over from Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group.

October 16, 2023- Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (HOW) Foundation, Wigwe University, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Ascend Studios Foundation, Business Sweden, and Future Map Africa partner with Global Tech Africa (GTA) to revolutionize the tech industry in Africa.

Feb 2020 Wigwe with Dr Lars Richter, managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc; Dr Gambo Aliyu, director General National Agency for the Control AIDS; Mary Leonard, US Ambassador to Nigeria; Osagie Okunbor, chairman, Shell Group of Companies in Nigeria; Aliko Dangote, chairman, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji, and Mike Sangster, CEO Total Energies, during the launch of the 100 million dollars HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

PROJECTS AND MILESTONES

Feb 16, 2017- Wigwe inaugurated as co-chair for Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS.

Apr 16, 2018- Herbert Wigwe welcomed to the Premium Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Mar 13, 2018- Wigwe presented with an honorary degree for good works toward humanity by Gombe State University.

Dec 2, 2018- Herbert Wigwe receives an Honorary Doctorate from his Alma Mater, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. His wife, Chizoba, is pictured alongside.

June 9, 2023- Herbert Wigwe with Executive Members of Access Bank during the launch of Access Bank American Express Gold Card and the Metal Platinum Card.

The launch marked the first American Express cards to be issued in Nigeria and West Africa following a signed agreement by Access Bank with American Express in 2019 to start acquiring merchants, enabling businesses across the country to accept payments from international American Express Cards.

December 10, 2015- Herbert Wigwe pictured alongside business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Aliko Dangote, CEO Dangote Group at the sophomore edition of the Access Bank conference held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

During this event, Access Bank previewed its new book, The Power of 100, which celebrates the positive contribution made to Nigerian society by women from all walks of life.

August 18, 2016- Herbert Wigwe at a surprise party from members of Access Bank staff on his 50th birthday.

September 24, 2020- Wigwe commissions Access Bank’s Oniru road project with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State, having moved its corporate head office from Danmole Street, Victoria Island to Oniru.

Feb. 10, 2023- Wigwe begins construction of Wigwe University test facility in the heart of Rivers state.

WIGWE WITH COLLEAGUES & FRIENDS

Jul 27, 2017- Wigwe pictured with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Jim Ovia, chairman of Zenith Bank

Prof. Segun Ajibola, fmr. President /Chairman of Council, CIBN, pictured with Herbert Wigwe.

Herbert Wigwe with Dere Otubu, chairman, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Access Bank investor.

Dec 1, 2016- Wigwe with King Sunny Ade

Oct 4, 2017- Wigwe with Hillary Pennington, executive vice president, Ford Foundation.

May 10, 2018- Wigwe pictured with fashion entrepreneur Adenike Ogunlesi and interior design entrepreneur Muni Shonibare

May 11, 2018- Wigwe with entertainer, D’Banj

September 4 2018- Wigwe with Amaechi Okobi, Chief Brand and Communications Officer for Access Corporation and Michael Akinrogunde, director of Penance, winner of Best Short Film/Online Video at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Sep 19, 2018- Wigwe with Nigerian business woman, Ibukun Awosika

May 15, 2019- Wigwe with Brett King, Australian businessman at Africa Fintech Foundry Disrupt 2019

July 13, 2019- Wigwe with Yinka Shonibare, British-Nigerian artist.

Wigwe with Nigerian football star, Kanu Nwankwo

February 26, 2020- Wigwe with Roosevelt Ogbonna, fmr. Group Deputy Managing Director, and current CEO, Access Bank at the lender’s head office in Oniru, Lagos.

HERBERT WITH YOUTHS

Feb 1, 2019- Wigwe speaks to young Access Bank staff.

Wigwe shares his entrepreneurial journey with students of Eton College, London

Mar 13, 2018- Wigwe with young pupils. “These kids will change the world. I can’t wait,” he said.

Jun 29, 2017- Wigwe with young African Google employees during his tour of US-based technology giant.

May 27, 2019- Wigwe celebrates Children’s Day with the students of Girls Secondary Grammar School, Ikoyi, Lagos

May 22, 2023- Wigwe with young students of Africa FinTech Foundry