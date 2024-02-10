Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe, 5 others die in Chopper Crash in California

A chopper transporting Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings has crashed and killed him as well as about five others in California.

Sources said the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a helicopter crashed Friday night near Nipton, California, with six people on board

As of Saturday morning, no survivors had been found, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m., on February 10, 2024. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road,” the sheriff’s department said.

The FAA identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC 130.