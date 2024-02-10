Who was Abimbola Ogunbanjo

Abimbola Ogunbanjo was also on the on the helicopter crash that took the lives of Herbert Wigwe, the group Managing Director of Access Bank Corporation and other members of his family who were traveling in California.

The circumstances of the crash including the exact location and time are yet unknown.

Who is Abimbola Ogunbanjo

Early Life and Education:

Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), the non-operating holding company that resulted from the demutualization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) between 2021 and 2022 was born in Nigeria. He obtained his law degree from the University of Lagos and a Master of Laws degree from the London School of Economics.

Career:

Ogunbanjo began his career as a credit analyst at Chase Manhattan Bank (Nigeria) Limited. In 1990, he joined the prestigious law firm of Chris Ogunbanjo LP, where he served as the managing partner. He has extensive experience in commercial law, with a particular focus on capital markets, shipping, and mergers and acquisitions.

He served as the NSE’s National Council President from 2017 to 2021. He was on the boards of various non-profits and international companies, such as Beta Glass Plc and the University of Buckingham Centre for Extractive Studies Advisory Board.

Leadership Roles:

