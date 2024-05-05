Gbagi, former education minister dies at 62

Kenneth Gbagi, a former minister of education (state) and Delta State Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections has at the age of 62.

Gbagi, renowned industrialist,

criminologist and senior lawyer died Saturday morning, May 24, 2024.

A statement signed by Emuoboh Gbagi, his eldest son, on behalf of Gbagi family, stated: “It is with profound sadness but gratitude to God, that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and brother, Olorogun (Barr.) Kenneth Omemavwa Gbagi, FNIM, OON; Former Minister of Education, who departed this life on the 4th of May 2024 at the age of 62.

“We take comfort in the fond memories of his life, his achievements, and the impact he made on the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this challenging time of loss.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace”, the statement added.