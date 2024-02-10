Updated: Fears for Hebert Wigwe of Access Bank after US helicopter crash

A search is on for Herbert Wigwe, the group Managing Director of Access Bank Corporation and other members of his traveling party after a helicopter in which they were traveling in California went down.

It is believed there were six persons aboard including Herbert’s wife and a friend and former president of the Stock Exchange, Toks Ogunbadejo

The circumstances of the crash including the exact location and time are yet unknown.

It is unclear the correct identity of all those aboard the helicopter when it came down

One information said the party was headed for the US super bowl holding in Las Vegas tomorrow.

A report by NBC in America said the helicopter crashed Friday night near Nipton, California, with six people on board quoting the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The report said as of Saturday morning, no survivors had been found, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m., on February 10, 2024. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road,” the sheriff’s department told NBC.

The FAA identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC 130 and said it as well as the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Nipton is a small town in San Bernardino County located about 12 miles southeast of Primm, Nevada.

This is a developing story details soon…