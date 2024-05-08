Adeleke flags off N14.9bn flyover bridge in Osun

…as Ooni asks gov not to deceive residents

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has flagged off the construction of the flyover bridge at Lagere Junction, Ile-Ife at a contract sum of N14.9 billion.

Governor Adeleke, at the flag-off ceremony, said he adopted a big-view approach to the huge infrastructure deficit he inherited from his predecessor, noting that his team understands the deep level of infrastructure deficit which covers roads, health, water and schools.

He said, “The project location was justified on the grounds of easing traffic, facilitating connectivity and attracting adjacent economic activities. Ile Ife deserves not only an infra upgrade but a classical upliftment to enhance the tourism capital of this divine town. This is what our government is launching today. We are on a match to a greater height for Ile Ife and Osun State as a whole.

“I want to use this platform to assure elders, sons and daughters of Ile Ife that our government is committed to solving the many developmental issues facing this city. We are applying phased project implementation strategies due to the huge infra deficit with attendant low funding capacity. We however assure all and sundry that our strategy will eventually fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of all our people.

“Our good people of Ile Ife and Osun as a whole, we are here for two in one event. We are flagging off the flyover bridge at Lagere Junction as well as the commencement of 55 kilometres of roads across the 30 local governments and the area office.

“After compliance with the due process and procurement laws, the flyover bridge is awarded to Messrs Sammya Nigeria limited at a total project cost of Fourteen Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy One (N14,938,924,771.45). The completion period is Twelve Months.

“Additionally, I flag off the construction of Local Government Roads totalling 55.86km at the cost of N30,677,814,099.42. This is also to have a completion period of twelve months.”

Also speaking, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, stated that the Lagere flyover bridge would deepen Osun East economy, saying that the Lagere Junction is linking all major economic arteries of Osun State from the Gbongan-Ikire axis in Osun West to Garage Olode on the route to Ondo and the direct economic linkage to Ijeshaland.

Oba Ogunwusi however pleaded with the governor not to deceive the Ile-Ife town with the flag-off but to complete the project.

He said, “This is the economic hub of Ile-Ife. We have banks and all manners of businesses here. All the residents of neighbouring communities including Gbongan and many more towns do come to Lagere for trading. People do come from Modakeke to trade here.

“When the governor proposed this project I was very happy. Ile-Ife is the origin, despite that the Governor is from Ede, he remembered his ancestral home. I want to plead with the governor to remember Mayfair Road.”

“I want to plead with the governor not to deceive us with the flag off but please help us to complete this project. Don’t just come here to cut the ribbon but please complete this overhead bridge you unveil today.

“Also, help us to rehabilitate bad roads in Ile-Ife and expand them if need be. Please don’t neglect us and we will continue to pray for you.”