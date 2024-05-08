Tinubu returns to Nigeria after Netherlands, Saudi trip

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday returned to Nigeria after attending the Special World Economic Forum (WEF), meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Communications and Strategy, had on his X handle on Tuesday, assured that the President was due back home today.

Recall that the President’s whereabout has generated public debate, when he did not arrive, about seven days after WEF meeting which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 28 to 29 of April, 2024.

The President had left Nigeria on Tuesday, April 23, for a two leg foreign trips that took him first, to the Kingdom of the Netherlands on an official visit, from where he proceeded to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Special meeting of the World Economic Forum WEF, from 28 to 29th of April,2024.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential Spokesman, had in a statement, said the visit to the Netherlands, was at the invitation of Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Read also: Tinubu visits over 10 nations, spends over N3.4bn on local, foreign trips within one year

While in the Netherlands, the President had participated in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum that will bring together heads of conglomerates and organizations in both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, especially in agriculture and water management towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

After his engagements in the Netherlands, the President proceeded to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled for April 28-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At the World Economic Forum meeting, which focused on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development, President Tinubu and his entourage actively participated in the discussions, using the opportunity of the gathering to strike economic deals, with the like of Bill Gates, founder of the Microsoft

But while other government officials who accompanied the President have arrived, Nigeria, the President is yet to arrive.

A top Presidency source however confirmed that the President proceeded to the United Kingdom for undisclosed reasons

The top Presidency official who does not want his name in print noted that it has been the usual practice for the “President to take time off, after such hectic meetings and engagements”

” The President proceeded to the UK. That’s all I can tell you.

” According to him, ” the President’s absence has not affected government business, he was been working and the Vice President is also on ground.”

He however could not say when the President will be back to the country.

Recall that the President had in September last year, also proceeded to France, after attending the UN General Assembly in New York.