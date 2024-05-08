President Tinubu to return today, says Presidency

President Bola Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria today from Europe, the presidency has announced.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to the president, announced the development Tuesday in a post on his X post.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe,” Onanuga wrote Tuesday afternoon.

The President had left Nigeria on Tuesday, April 23, for a two-leg foreign trip that took him first, to the Kingdom of the Netherlands on an official visit, from where he proceeded to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Special meeting of the World Economic Forum WEF, from 28 to 29th of April,2024.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential Spokesman, had in a statement, said the visit to the Netherlands, was at the invitation of Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

While in the Netherlands, the President participated in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum that will bring together heads of conglomerates and organizations in both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, especially in agriculture and water management towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

After his engagements in the Netherlands, the President proceeded to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled for April 28-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At the World Economic Forum meeting, which focused on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development, President Tinubu and his entourage actively participated in the discussions, using the opportunity of the gathering to strike economic deals, with the likes of Bill Gates, founder of the Microsoft

But while other government officials who accompanied the President have arrived, in Nigeria, the President is yet to arrive.