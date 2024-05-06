Tuggar to represent Tinubu as faulty jet aborts Shettima’s trip to US

A faulty Presidential jet which occured on Monday has aborted Vice President Kashim Shettima’s trip to the US for the 2024 US- Africa Business Summit in Dallas Texas.

The presidential jet was said to have developed fault as the Vice President was about to take off to the United States for the 2024 US- Africa Business Summit in Dallas Texas.

Following the development, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is now scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said th3 fault was detected by vigilant technical team attached to the Presidential Air Fleet.

According to the statement, ” Vice President Kashim Shettima who was originally scheduled to represent the President was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.

The statement said the Vice President will carry on with other national duties.

The high-profile summit, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, will bring together political and business leaders from across Africa, the United States, and other regions. It features high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenaries.

Among the African heads of state expected are President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Joao Lourenço of Angola, President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of Botswana, President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara of Lesotho.

The US-Africa Business Summit aims to foster economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities between the United States and African countries.