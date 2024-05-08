Dangote cement launches free malaria programme in Edo communities

The Management of Dangote Cement PLC has announced its plan to launch free malaria programme for the host communities where its cement plants are located in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Speaking through a press statement made available to the media men in Benin, the Edo State Capital, Dangote Cement PLC, said the two-day programme would hold between Thursday May 9 and Friday May 10, 2024, adding that the programme would be implemented by the Sustainability and Social Performance Department of the Company.

Dangote Cement PLC also explained that the malaria and health intervention programme was the company’s response to reports that Edo State records an estimated 1.2 million malaria cases with a 317/1000 per location or geographical area.

“The intervention is part of efforts to advance the Safer and Healthier Communities (SHC) initiative to promote access to health and wellbeing of our host communities and their neighbours through structured health interventions and public health awareness campaigns.

“Malaria is another key area of the DCP Group’s public health focus besides HIV/AIDS. The Dangote Cement Plc had initiated its Safer and Healthier Communities (SHC) programme in 2022 with the implementation of the pilot phase of the HIV/AIDS intervention programme in three transit communities in Gboko, Benue State”, the press statement noted.

Meanwhile, Wakeel Olayiwola, Head of Social Performance at Dangote Cement PLC, said the two-day event would feature awareness campaigns, testing and referrals, distribution of mosquito nets, mosquito creams, ultrasonic anti-mosquito insect repellant, rechargeable electric mosquito killer, swatter and other mosquito repellant paraphernalia.

Olayiwola, added that the Public Health officials would also offer counselling and referral services, noting that as an asocially-responsible company, Dangote Cement PLC implemented the initiative as a contribution to safeguarding the lives of populations of high risk of malaria, which includes children, pregnant women and the elderly.