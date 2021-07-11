PFN working to seek positive solution to the problems of Nigeria – Oke

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Francis Wale Oke has again reassured Nigerians that the Fellowship was prayerfully working to seek a positive solution to the socio-economic challenges bedeviling the country, as he appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to show responsibility by giving ear to the cries of Nigerians.

Oke stated this after the emergency National Advisory Council (NAC)/ National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held at the Redemption Camp. The PFN equally used the opportunity to honour some notable leaders of the Fellowship for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of the Fellowship in Nigeria, and Christendom in general.

The Fellowship also asked that President Buhari should show he was in charge of the nation by dealing with insecurity, as it posits that good governance will stop agitation across Nigeria.

“…government must ensure equity and until that is done agitation will never stop; we are better together,” said PFN.

However, the PFN promised to continue to support the government in its efforts to better the lives of Nigerians. To this end, the Fellowship appealed to Nigerians to be more united, saying that the challenges were a passing phase in the country’s history.

“The country is not going to war with any of its units and it is not going to break up against the expectations of some people, but at the end of this season, a more united Nigeria will come to stay,” the PFN leader said, adding that it is pertinent for Nigerians to be security conscious and avoid acts that can expose anyone to unnecessary risks.

Cosmos Ilechukwu, the national secretary of the PFN, said that the rise in prices of items in the market and downward trend of the Naira in the market were worrisome.

He appealed to government to appoint best hands in managing the nation’s economy.

According to Ilechukwu, as leaders in the various churches, the Church leaders are close to the grassroots and feel the plight of the masses. He therefore, tasked the youth to ensure they participate fully in the electoral process.

Also speaking on the socio-economic challenges faced by Nigerians, John Praise Daniel, the national vice president of the PFN, said the Fellowship is ready to interface with the Federal Government on ways to tackle the Nigeria’s problems.

He therefore, urged the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s security architecture to meet contemporary demands of her citizenry.

According to him, good governance was what people needed to eschew agitations and separatist agenda such that had become visible in the country in recent times.