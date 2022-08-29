PEBEC to leverage on art for promotion of MSMEs

As part of efforts to promote ease of doing business in Nigeria, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) is scheduled to host a play titled, “The Future is here” to project government’s reforms around micro, small and medium enterprises.

Jumoke Oduwole, Special Advisor to the President on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), informed that the PEBEC play scheduled to hold on October 1 and 2, 2022, is a gamut of business reforms designed to create awareness, further communicate and engage target audience in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Oduwole during a press briefing in Abuja said, “The play is an excellent musical that creates awareness for government’s reforms to create an enabling environment for MSMEs and the resolve of the people, a new tribe to do what is right.

”The Future is Here focuses on the narrative of a future that we can collaboratively create, a future riding on government’s reforms, the future of our dream. This future that we seek is where the government’s numerous reforms smile at everyone; a future with no artificial barricade; a future where everyone can do business with ease, a future built by the strength of our hands and by the resolve of the collective will of the people,” she explained.