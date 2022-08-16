SMEs in Lagos, Ghana trained on driving sustainable business

Operators of small and medium scale enterprises in Lagos, Abuja and Ghana were recently trained on how to scale and drive sustainable business.

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 (UNSDG 8) which promotes sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all, Olufemi Olumide, a business coach and fellow of International Management Consultants held a masterclass tagged ‘Business Acceleration Masterclass’ to train operators of small businesses.

“As we know, economies grow when more workers have access to jobs and when workers are more productive,” he said.

“The Business Acceleration Masterclass is aimed at helping business owners build systems around their daily operations that can support speedy growth and help them grow extra revenue for their businesses,” he said.

“The masterclass was geared towards multiplying the workforce, revenue, customers and assets of the business owners.”

He noted that the masterclass was geared towards multiplying the workforce, revenue, customers, and assets of business operators.

He added that participants had the opportunity to review their business model with him, noting that this enabled them see the areas where they needed to cut cost and maximise revenue.

The masterclass also showcased real life case studies to help the entrepreneurs prepare for likely scenarios in the running of their businesses.

The Lagos and Abuja edition included involved partners like Prospa Technology Limited which trained business owners on the use of cost friendly payment systems as well as other renowned trainers like Triciabiz which trained on marketing, Toni Olumide, the brand strategist, Peter Eze and Don Azubuike, provided the participants with required tools to assist them in accelerating their business growth.

The Master Class is designed to go round different cities and countries in West Africa like Ghana, the most recent, which featured top trainers like Patty the Strategist.

Olumide, a management consultant and business coach with experience spanning over 10 years, has worked with numerous notable brands home and abroad.

He noted that his desire is to train 10 million business owners in Africa using the Business Acceleration Masterclass model as a tool to grow their business.