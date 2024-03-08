Panic at Lagos airport over electrical short circuit incident

There was panic at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos on Thursday over a cable short circuit incident which occurred at the E Wing of the old terminal, resulting in an electrical spark.

The spark originated from the ceiling of the E arrival hall.

In response to the incident and to prevent any further escalation, the power supply to that section of the airport was immediately switched off.

Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) who confirmed the incident said the

engineering department promptly mobilized to identify the source of the spark, and the suspected cable was swiftly cut to stop the power flow.

Orah said the incident lasted for only a few minutes, and normalcy was restored, adding that airport operations were never disrupted.

This comes barely 24 hours after a temporary fire outbreak at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos State on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident caused panic among workers and passengers at the airport as travelers hastily left the place which was engulfed by smoke for the departure hall.

However, normal operations resumed at the terminal as firefighters promptly put out the fire.