Passengers panic as fire breaks out in Lagos Airport

There was panic and a temporary disconnection of electricity during a fire outbreak at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos State on Thursday.

According to eyewitness, the incident caused panic among workers and passengers at the airport as travelers hastily left the place which was engulfed by smoke for the departure hall.

However, normal operations has started at the terminal as fire fighters have put out the fire.