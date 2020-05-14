Oyo to light up hospitals, markets

Oyo government is set to install All-in-One solar powered lights at palaces, hospitals and major markets across the state.

This is expected to further improve security quicken the pace of development in the state.

Raphael Afonja, the state’s commissioner for public works and transport said in Ibadan on Wednesday that “with a view to further expand the security network of the state and consolidate on this administration’s recorded achievement in this sector, it has become highly imperative and urgent to provide adequate security through provision of streetlights for our esteemed traditional rulers who have recently become targets for kidnappers in the recent times”.

Afonja added that this initiative was aimed at addressing socio-economic challenges such as incessant hoodlum attacks on traders in major markets and hindrance to medical services delivery at nights, due to poor illumination of hospitals premises.

He explained further that the illumination of major markets places would give room for night transactions which will boost the socio-economic status of the citizenry, and consequently improve the state’s IGR.

Afonja added that the illumination project in palaces, major markets and hospitals, would efficiently complement the ongoing ‘Operation Light up Oyo State’ project.