Oyo Senator, Kola Balogun formally defects to APC

Kola Balogun, Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District and elected on the platform of the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With this development, the ruling PDP in Oyo State has no senator in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Balogun, younger brother of Olubadan of Ibadan,Oba Lekan Balogun and a first time senator, dumped the umbrella party at an event held at the state APC Secretariat, Oke Ado, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Kola had weeks back resigned from PDP, following the decision of Governor Makinde, to deny the senator a ticket to return to the Senate for a second term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At the ceremony, the senator was received at the APC secretariat by the party chairman, Isaac Omodewu, the entire State Working Committee and some notable leaders of the party.

Read also: No good news since APC took over power in 2015 -Wike

Also present at the event and those loyal to the camp of Omodewu were Senator Teslim Folarin, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the party, Senator Abdul-Fatai Buhari, Segun Odebunmi, Mojeed Olaoya, Asimiyu Alarape, Yemi Aderibigbe, a former Minister of Communications, Bayo Shittu, Senator Brimo Yusuff and Demola Omotoso and Lamiju Alao-Akala.

However, Abu Gbadamosi, is the factional chairman of the broom party in the state with loyalists such as Bayo Adelabu , a Guber aspirant, his 2019 running mate, Samuel Egunjobi, Senator Ayoade Adeseun, former speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Olagunju Ojo, former secretary to Oyo State Government (SSG), Olalekan Alli, Kunle Sanda, among others.

Omodewu, in his remarks , said he was delighted that the APC is waxing stronger and better in Oyo State.

According to him, we have misunderstandings within ourselves in the APC but we have resolved the issues. There is no more crisis.

“We are united and by the grace of God, we are returning to the Agodi Government House in 2023,” the Oyo APC chairman said.

Others who spoke at the event, were Yemi Aderibigbe and Demola Omotosho, in which they declared that Governor Makinde must be defeated at the 2023 elections in the state.

Also at the colourful event, Folarin, declared his governorship ambition.