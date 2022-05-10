No good news since APC took over power in 2015 – Wike

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nysom Wike, on Monday night said the country needed a fearless leader who could face its various challenges, noting that the ruling All Progressives Congress had done more harm than good to the country.

Wike, who disclosed this on Monday evening while addressing members and delegates of the party at the PDP secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said Nigeria had never been divided in its history and that there have never been good news since 2015 that the ruling party take over the leadership of the country.

He said, “I am here to make myself available to you that I want to run and win the presidential election of this country in 2023. I have chances of winning the presidential election for the PDP.

Read also: PDP Denies parallel delegate congress in Ebonyi

“Nigeria needs a fearless leader . Nigeria had never been divided like this as a country. No good news has come from the government of the APC. The only good news we have from APC is killings here, killings there everyday.

“Let no one deceive you, for being a businessman does not make you to be a good president. I started from the grassroots.”

In his remarks, a former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko said the 2023 election would determine if the country would continue to be one.

Also the candidate of the PDP in the 2020 governorship in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede said Wike deserved the support of the Ondo State delegates at the primary, as he noted that the Rivers State Governor is friend of the state PDP.