PDP Denies parallel delegate congress in Ebonyi

The long-awaited People’s Democratic Party (PDP), three-man delegates Congress for the Ebonyi state chapter Saturday held across the 171 political wards in the state.

Nwoba Chika, Publicity Secretary of the party in the State, who spoke to journalists in Abakaliki said the Congress was held smoothly and denied that there was a parallel congress.

He said that the PDP in Ebonyi State was united contrary to the beliefs that there was a crisis in the party.

He noted that the three-man delegate Congress would rather make the party stronger and United to win the 2023 election.

The party publicity Secretary explained to the media that the panel sent for the congress was duly accredited by the leadership of the party.

“The local government coordinators for the three-man delegate election were around. They briefed party members at the party secretariat and displayed the result sheets they came with and they left for the exercise.

“As I talk to you now, the exercise has been concluded and as I speak to you now in a few minutes from now, they must have concluded and sent the outcome to the party.

“I am not aware that anybody distributed any material that is different from the ones displayed a few hours ago. If anybody has any material before now, I may not be aware.

“They displayed the ones they came with and that is the most authentic one. They came with the material for each local government area. There are thirteen of them. Each person is to oversee a local government area.

“The state Ad Hoc committee interfaced with the party before releasing the materials for the congress. They wouldn’t have also released the result sheets to the local government Adhoc committee. They are together and we believe that at the end of the exercise, everybody will be pleased with the outcome.

“This is politics and we have thirteen governorship aspirants in PDP. It is not out of place to have some of them having issues with themselves. You are here and we have not recorded any problem.

” PDP is a united house in Ebonyi and so long it is politics, we will always have agreement and disagreement; alignment and realignment, and at the end, we shall come together and produce only one governorship candidate and that will happen on the 23rd of this month.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Ebonyi central zone and a governorship aspirant on the PDP platform Sen. Obinna Ogba, while speaking to journalists on the conduct of the ward congress, said that the exercise was successful.

“I believe strongly that the 3-man delegate congress will be credible and will be acceptable by everybody. In politics, if you have 99%, you have 90%, which is as good as everybody has accepted it.

“The last one we had was canceled because the Chairman of that panel reported that he was under duress and collected the whole materials he came with and because of that, the national canceled the whole members and reconstituted a new 5-man Adhoc committee.

“The name of the Chairman of the new ad-hoc committee is Hon. Calistus Anyanwu. You have Emeka Nzekwe, Emeka Okeke, and others as members.

“This is the third time the party wanted to conduct this exercise, but today we thank God that it has finally been held”, he said.