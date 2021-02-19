Oyo okays appointment of NUT member on SUBEB board

Oyo State Government has approved the appointment of a member of the Nigeria Union of Teachers who would serve on the Board of Oyo State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB).

Adeniran, who spoke while playing host to members of the State Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) led by the Chairman of the union, Samson Adedoyin, also assured teachers that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration is ensuring they receive their rewards here on earth and not only in heaven.

The new appointee, Oladimeji Raji, who has served in the Oyo State teaching service for 30 years and the current Treasurer of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, has been committed to the welfare of teachers and served at Progressive Day School II, Aladorin, Ibadan.

Nureni Adeniran noted that Oyo State Government intends to carry teachers in the state along in the scheme of things at the Board especially in the execution of educational policies and programmes of the state government, through the appointment of one of them.

Earlier, NUT Chairman, Samson Adedoyin, had praised the State Government for its commitment to the welfare of teachers, even as he called on the State Government to look into other areas where teachers need its intervention.