Osun guber: Adeleke vows to take over the state in 2022

The former governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 Osun State gubernatorial election, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday returned his expression of interest and nomination forms to the party national secretariat in Abuja.

Adeleke vowed to take over the state, adding that he was back in the race to rescue Osun state.

Speaking to correspondents after the submission of his forms, Adeleke said he was coming back as light to drive away from the darkness in the state.

According to him, “Light is coming to Osun. When the light comes darkness vanishes. APC administration has caused the collapse of the state in every respect.

“There is the absence of infrastructure while the education legacy that was put in place by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has been completely forgotten.

“APC is nothing to write home about. Infrastructure dead, education dead. That’s why I’m running to rescue Osun state. I am back and I know that this time around, we will get it so that we can rescue our state. Agriculture and education will be our priority.”

While lamenting the huge debt the state has been plunged into, the former gubernatorial aspirant said that his administration would prioritise agriculture for job creation as well as create the enabling environment to attract the private sector.

Adeleke revealed that he has evolved a strategy to prevent the 2018 debacle which cost him the election from repeating itself.