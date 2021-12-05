Lagos APC faction, Lagos4Lagos joins PDP

Lagos4Lagos Movement, a faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Saturday formally defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Bukola Saraki, former Senate President and governor of Kwara State received members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement into the PDP at a ceremony held in Lagos.

In the last year, the Lagos4Lagos movement under the leadership of Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has been having a running battle with the APC leadership in the state.

He had consistently complained over the continued imposition of candidates and hijacking of the party structure by few individuals.

The group conducted parallel congresses during the ward, local government and state congresses of the APC earlier in the year.

The congresses conducted by the Jandor-led group were not recognised as the national secretariat of the party ratified the congresses held by the APC faction loyal to Bola Tinubu the national leader of the APC.

At the ceremony on Saturday, members of the faction across from the 20 local governments in Lagos State defected to the PDP.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saraki said they had made the right decision to join the PDP, adding that they were moving to a party that would rescue Nigeria, Lagos State and salvage the country from impending collapse.

Speaking on the defection, Jandor, said the development meant an end to godfatherism and imposition in Lagos politics, stressing that the group realized that without taking executive power from APC, they could not make meaningful change in Lagos.

According to him, “If the level playing ground is not available in APC we are ready to move to PDP. That’s why we are moving out with our large members because we have the numerical strength to deliver Lagos,” Jandor who has had his eyes on being the number one citizen of Lagos said.

“We realised that without taking the executive power from APC, we can’t change Lagos. That’s why we have resolved to apply Saraki and Obaseki’s style to get the power from them,” he said.

By the development, Jandor has lived up to the threat of seeking another platform to realise his political dream as he had told BusinessDay in exclusive interviews.