Osun 2022: Fayemi visits Osun, says ‘I’m unapologetically committed to Oyetola’s re-election’

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has expressed his readiness to support incumbent Governor of Osun and candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, to ensure his success, especially in the July 16 governorship election.

Governor Fayemi, who is also the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, lauded Oyetola’s rich understanding of governance and progressive ideologies, saying he has shown unusual capacity to keep the state afloat amid depressed economy.

He said Oyetola’s stand-out performance despite “non-existent” resources has continued to raise admiration in different leadership quarters.

Fayemi stated this in Osogbo during his consultation with the party faithful in Osun.

He harped on unity in the South-West region, saying whatever could stand in the way of the region’s collective success must be firmly resisted.

“I must immensely thank the governor for his generosity of spirit and constant solidarity from the very beginning, even when I was not governor. Whatever little it appears I have contributed in Osun does not come anywhere close to what Governor Oyetola has done for me.

“It is only right that I come to Osun because those who know me know that it’s one Fayemi, one Oyetola.

“I am unapologetically committed to his success in this state, and that is how it should be because he has always, consistently supported me, in sadness and in joy. So, you will see me in full colour here very soon.

“In the last election, even when things were a bit funny, we were here to do the needful and God gave us victory. That victory will be replicated by God’s grace.

“This man is our leading light. He has done magic in this state. Many may not know, but I know because I’m chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and I know what comes to this state in terms of revenue. But what I don’t know is how he has managed non-existent resources.”

According to Fayemi, “He is not only a financial engineer but a financial surgeon. He has gone ahead to fix the things that put us in problems in the past, the things we were not doing that caused us problems. He did them out of nothing. So, there is no way you will not look up to such a man who is given to service.

“So, for me, it is an immense pleasure and honour to be associated with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.”

On the purpose of his visit, Fayemi urged the delegates in Osun to exercise unity of purpose in supporting South-West agenda, saying that victory for one is victory for all.