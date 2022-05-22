I’ll return lost glory of Lagos — Ade Dosunmu

Shamsideen Ade Dosunmu, has declared his intention to contest for the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, saying that he is committed to serving Lagosians by providing sustainable, reliable, efficient and high quality world class infrastructural facilities that befits a mega city if elected as the next governor.

Dosunmu gave this pledge on Friday, while publicly declaring his gubernatorial ambition during a meeting with Journalists, campaign coordinators, political associates, and party leaders in Ikeja.

Dosunmu who was the party’s governorship candidate in 2011 general elections, said that he was committed to the restoration of the glory of Lagos as the pride of the nation, just as he rolled out a 13-point restoration agenda which he said his administration would implement if he is elected.

The PDP chieftain stressed that he was equipped with skills needed for the job, assuring that he was ready to offer the leadership that would rescue the state from myriads of socio-economic and political challenges facing it and usher in a new lease of life for Lagosians.

“My mission is to serve Lagosians by providing sustainable, reliable, efficient and high quality world class infrastructural facilities that befits a mega city. I am committed to the restoration of the glory of Lagos as the pride of the nation.

“I am equipped with skills needed for the job. I have the required public service experience, knowledge of government, and capacity to revamp the economy of the state and restore its lost glory. I am ready to offer the leadership that will rescue the state from myriads of socio-economic and political challenges facing it and usher in a new lease of life for our people.

“As the governor I will lead the way, engage the people and bring up policies that are robust and inclusive,” he said.

The governorship aspirant, who spoke at the parley attended by his campaign coordinators, political associates, delegates, among others, noted that Lagos occupies an important place in Nigeria as the melting pot of all ethnic nationalities, having been created in 1967, and now with a population of about 26 million, while about 20 per cent of the nation’s population resides in it, pointed out that the state government was supposed to have a broad policy that would reflect the heterogeneous population of the state.

Dosunmu said the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led state government had in the past 23 years not been able to solve the problems of Lagos, because data reveals that the majority of Lagosians still grope under the weight of grinding poverty and under-development, with no qualitative and functional education, healthcare service, among others.

According to him, “The time has come to install the government that will promote true development and sincere leadership.

“To achieve this, I will pursue an aggressive economic and social engineering programme to rebirth Lagos.

“As you are all aware, the processes of nominating or choosing candidates by political parties for various elective offices including that of governorship have commenced.

“In view of this, the emergence of a truly dedicated and patriotic leadership – one that is capable of understanding the challenges of governing a modern and cosmopolitan state – has become imperative for Lagos State”.

On his 13-point restoration agenda, which he said would be implemented judiciously to revamp the economy of state and bring marked improvement in the quality of life of Lagosians, Dosunmu disclosed that the objectives include restoring dignity, honour and good governance in Lagos, adding that he would restore accountability, transparency and due process in the governance of the state.

“Restore Lagos to its pre-eminent position as the centre of excellence.

Restore Lagos as the land of opportunities for all not for a few.

“Restore popular participation in selection of political and economic management office holders in Lagos State against endorsement by godfathers.”

“As an advocate of politics without bitterness, I believe strongly in the spirit of sportsmanship in our evolving democratic process. My electioneering campaign and rallies, as usual, are going to be peaceful and issue based.

“Our campaign will be devoid of all forms of political vices such as calumny or puerile attacks, undue criticisms, acrimony, thuggery, killings and vandalism.

“I promise to only engage in healthy and decorous debates focusing on issues affecting the development of our state and how to proffer solutions to myriads of challenges we face as a state,” he assured.