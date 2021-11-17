Osinbajo to headline Wole Olanipekun & Co Justice Summit

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, would lead a renowned cast of the justice sector stakeholders at the second edition of the Wole Olanipekun & Co (WOC) Justice Summit slated for November 19, 2021.

The Managing Partner, Wole Olanipekun & Co, Bode Olanipekun (SAN), said this at a press conference in Lagos.

Olanipekun said the theme of the summit is: “Implementing Justice Sector Reforms.”

He said the conference would bring together all stakeholders to share insights and broaden the thinking needed for the growth of the sector.

Olanipekun disclosed that the summit coincides with the 70th birthday of the firm’s founder, Chief Wole Olanipekun, who was called to the Nigerian Bar 45 years ago.

He added: “At this year’s event, two retired Justices of the Supreme Court and a serving Chief Judge would speak on the topic of integrity.

“This is critical because the value of a judicial system is largely dependent on the trust that judicial outcomes command. “The trust that judicial outcomes command also has a direct bearing on virtually all aspects of national life.”

Olanipekun added that the WOC Justice Summit would “nudge discussions from the theoretical to the practical with distinguished and reputable thought leaders proffering practical ways to build sustainable, trusted and adaptable justice delivery mechanisms.”

Apart from Osinbajo, other speakers expected at the summit include Justice Fedode Tabai JSC (rtd.); Justice Adamu Galumje, JSC (rtd.); Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah; former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) A. B. Mahmoud (SAN).

Others are former NBA Vice President, Funke Adekoya (SAN), lawyer-activist, Femi Falana (SAN); founder of the Chair Centre, Ibukun Awosika and the immediate past Chief Executive/Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.