Osinbajo Support Group tasks Tinubu on good governance

A support group, The Osinbajo Think Tank, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen good governance in the country, if he becomes president.

While congratulating Tinubu on his recent victory at the party’s primary at Abuja, the group described Tinubu’s victory as a well-deserved one, considering his contributions to the development of democracy since its advent in Nigeria.

Olugbenga Olaoye, the Group’s spokesperson, said that the group was pleased with the peaceful conduct of the primary election.

Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja defeated our dogged Principal and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and 12 other candidates in a presidential primary election held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Olaoye said that his group in accordance with its vision of promoting good governance is in support of every process of democracy, as demonstrated by the All Progressives Congress.

“The Osinbajo Think Tank congratulates APC National leader on his recent victory at the party’s primaries. We urge him to uphold good governance in Nigeria, as he has always done,” he said.

He assured Nigerians of the group’s commitment to a united Nigeria, urging all political aspirants to toe the path of Yemi Osinbajo.

The group however, eulogised Osinbajo’s unalloyed affinity for the nation, which led him to being a frontline presidential aspirant.

Olaoye also congratulated Osinbajo for his show of maturity and unwavering conviction, despite the pressure to step down.