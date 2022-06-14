Tinubu will chose a running mate who can guarantee his victory – Uzodinma

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday, revealed that the choice of running mate to the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate will be influenced by the need for victory at the Presidential poll in 2023.

Uzodinma stated this while fielding questions from State House journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I don’t want us to reduce governance in Nigeria to certain things that will encourage divisiveness, rather, we should be a united Nigeria, be our brother’s keepers, have a President of Nigeria that will be a President representing, every tribe, every religion, every denomination.

The governor while noting that the decision to choose a running mate does not reside with any of the governors, added that “it is the presidential candidate that will look at the local characteristics and every factors, political and apolitical that will make him win his election and take the decision.

“So it’s not a decision that we will sit here and take for the candidate.

Uzodinma while noting that a candidate has emerged, assured that the party, APC will come together, work for our candidate and produce the next President.

“There is no where in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where religion is a factor or characteristics as to who becomes the President or who becomes the running mate.

“But we are looking for United Nigeria, where governance will be the issue, where a President would be adjudged by his capacity to deliver Democratic dividends, develop Nigeria to look like other parts of the Western world where democracy is working.

He expressed the confidence that the APC is the party to beat in in 2023, even as he commended the party members for a good outing during the Presidential election convention

“ We had a successful outing. And of course, in recent history, I’ve not seen a very colorful, smooth and very successful convention, like last APC convention for which you were witnesses to.

“ So, we’re ready to go. Any other thing now is post convention discussion which is going into our campaign”