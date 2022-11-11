Oshiomhole pledges to change Nigeria’s budgetary system if elected senator

Adams Oshiomhole, a former National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and senatorial candidate for Edo north district, has said his ambition to the National Assembly was to change the nation’s budgetary system for the benefit of the citizenry.

Oshiomhole made the pledge during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and senatorial campaign at Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The former governor of Edo State, who expressed worry with the way budgets are managed at the legislative house, said if he can fight on the street for the ordinary Nigerian, he would fight harder on the floor of the National Assembly to ensure that his district and Nigerians benefit more from the red chamber of the house.

“I am troubled by the way we manage our budget at the National Assembly. I want to go there and argue on the floor of the Assembly that we should change our budgetary system. Our budget must work for the people,” Oshiomhole said.

Read also: Why 5 PDP governors may dump Atiku/Okowa presidential bid

“I want to be a senator, not a Senator sharing grinding machines for widows, buying motor bikes or tricycles for 10 out of 10,000 youths. I don’t need to be a senator to support widows and youths. I have done that and I am still doing that.

“I can’t have N500 million for constituency project and go and buy tricycles, motorbikes and grinding machines, that is not lawmaking,” he said.

He, however, urged Nigerians to vote for candidates with previous track record of performance, adding that among those contesting for president, Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC), stands out owing to his past performance.

“Tinubu is the most suitable person for the president in 2023. They are throwing stones at him because they have seen that they can’t dispute his performance. They said he didn’t go to school but they say he was the treasurer of Mobil Oil Company. Will an oil company employ someone as chief accountant or treasurer if he didn’t go to school?

“You have seen how Tinubu transformed Lagos. When he sees a performing young person, he mentored and grew him to become a leader. That is why he has produced governors, senators, ministers, among others. So, Tinubu is the one who will bring up young Nigerians and mentor them,” he said.