Why 5 PDP governors may dump Atiku/Okowa presidential bid

The G-5 Governors comprising Nyesom Wike, Rivers State; Samuel Ortom, Benue State; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State; and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State, have threatened to weaken Atiku’s fifth presidential contest by swaying votes from their locales unless the National Chairman of their party, iyorchia Ayu resigns.

This was disclosed during their solidarity visit to Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, the governor of Bauchi State, seeking a second term in office.

In a statement seen by BusinessDay, Governor Wike said, however, that there is room for reconciliation to make sure the party does well in the general elections in 2023.

“We have never closed the door for reconciliation, that is all we are saying, for equity, justice and fairness, the hallmark of what the party stands for”, Wike said. “if the right thing is done, you will see how the country will know that the election is over.”