Organisation invests in healthcare, donates sickbay to school

A non-governmental organisation, Lions Clubs International, Region 1, District 404B2 has restated its commitment to investing in Nigeria’s health care sector as it recently donated a sickbay to Bola Memorial Primary school.

Speaking during the donation commissioning of the project in Lagos, Kehinde Orejoko, the region chairperson said the government cannot do everything and that is why the region has decided to support the government by impacting Nigeria’s health sector with the donation of a Sickbay.

Orejoko said the region decided to invest a huge amount in constructing the sickbay after its community assessment and met with the head of the school, who spoke of how urgent the school needed a sickbay. She said the region observed that the roof was bad, there was no bed in the school, the paint was fading out and there was no first aid box but the region has now put all these in place.

Read Also: Bandits abduct teachers, pupils in Kaduna primary school

She said the region will invest in other projects in a few years in a bid to help the less privileged in Nigeria.

Also speaking during the event, Olutoyin Igbenoba, chairperson Zone 1B assured that the impact will be felt among the staff and students in succession which will translate to curtailing the amount that would have been spent on hospital bills and saving lives.

Igbenoba who disclosed that the construction of the Sickbay took a week, added that this was done solely by Kehinde Orejoko, the region chair, all in a bid to impact the lives of the children and health care sector in Lagos State.