Bandits abduct teachers, pupils in Kaduna primary school

Armed bandits on Monday attacked a primary school in Kaduna State, abducting some teachers and pupils of the school.

The incident occurred at about 9am at UBE Primary School in Rama, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, while the pupils were arriving into the school, according to reports.

Abdulsalam Adam, a teacher in the school, disclosed that the armed gunmen came on 12 motorcycles and shot sporadically to scare people away.

“I have been told that three teachers and some pupils have been abducted but we are trying to ascertain the true situation. Right now, our vigilante boys and other volunteers have gone after the bandits,” Adam said.

“We are in the school right now. What we are trying to do is comb the bushes because some of the children ran into the bush. So, we don’t know how many were abducted at the moment,” he said.

Mai Saje Rama, another resident, said he saw the bandits carrying his son and other school children on a motorcycle, adding that most of them pursued the bandits and solicited the help of security agents.

“There is a particular parent whose name is Halilu. He said he saw them carry his son on a motorcycle. Most of them decided to brave it by going after the bandits. We are in the school and we have sent for security agents but they have not arrived yet,” Rama said.