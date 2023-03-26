Oladipo Diya, former chief of staff dead at 79

Oladipo Diya is dead. Diya, a retired Lt. General and former Chief of General Staff under Sani Abacha, the late head of state passed away at 79.

His demise was announced in a statement by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning.

“On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband,Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni,” the statement read.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023. Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.”

In 1997, Diya was arrested for plotting a coup d’etat against his principal, Abacha and was charged with treason which carries a death sentence. In 1999, the death sentence was commuted to 25 years imprisonment. He didn’t serve the sentence before he was freed and granted state pardon.