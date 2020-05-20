BusinessDay
Buhari commiserates with Diya over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Chief of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, over the passing away of his wife, Folashade Diya.

The President prayed that the almighty God will comfort the family.

The President, in a statement by Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina, joined family members, friends and associates of Folashade Diya, particularly members of the United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, in mourning the devout Christian.

The late Folashade Diya was described as a dedicated Christian who devoted her time on earth to serving God, and working for the good of others.

President Buhari affirms that the wife of the former Chief of General Staff lived to encourage and inspire many on faith in God, demonstrating love, kindness and generosity through focus on helping the underprivileged, and counselling many.

The President therefore, prayed that the soul of the departed will find rest in God.

