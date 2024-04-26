Delta resumes service to Nigeria from New York-JFK December

Delta Airlines is relaunching daily service to Lagos, Nigeria (LOS), from New York-JFK on December 1.

Delta currently operates daily service between Atlanta and Lagos and, with the resumption of daily New York-JFK service, the airline will offer a total of 14 weekly flights to Nigeria in December through the first half of January and 10 weekly flights for the remainder of winter 2024.

The airline is also enhancing its fleet to service Accra, Ghana (ACC), and South Africa.

The airline carries more than half a million customers between the U.S. and Africa each year on more than 34 weekly flights.

“These enhancements reflect our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning. “We’re expanding our options for customers to experience the premium service and elevated hospitality they expect from Delta.”

Customers on this Lagos-NewYork flight will have a choice of Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin experiences on the Airbus A330-200.

“Once on board, customers in Delta One can look forward to an extensive food and beverage program that includes thoughtfully curated menu options, as well as specialty snacks and premium beer, wine and spirits. Customers flying in Delta Premium Select will have more space to relax and stretch out, with a wider seat, deeper recline, an adjustable footrest and leg rest.

“All customers can enjoy a wide selection of in-flight entertainment options – movies, TV series, music, podcasts and more – via Delta Studio. Delta also partners with diverse suppliers worldwide for in-flight products such as artisan-crafted amenity kits and beverages like Thrive Farmers Tea,” Delta added in a statement.