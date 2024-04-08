Obaseki names 38-year-old Omobayo as deputy hours after Shaibu’s impeachment

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has picked Godwins Omobayo, 38, as his deputy following the impeachment of Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu was impeached by the state house of assembly on Monday following the recommendation of a seven-man panel set up to investigate him.

Hours after Shaibu impeachment, Obaseki named Omobayo as his replacement. Friends and well-wishers have gathered at the Edo State Government House in Benin for the inauguration of Omobayo.

Omobayo, born on July 19, 1986, hails from Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The 38-year-old holds a B.Eng Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MSc in Public Administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), preparing for the role of a professional and an expert in public administration.

He is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Before his recent appointment, he worked as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited, gaining experience in operations in the South-South area, delivering quality services, and expanding business in the region.

He has also been involved in local politics, fostering trust with the community and rallying them for common goals