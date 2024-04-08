Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, impeached

Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, has been impeached by the state house of assembly.

Shaibu was impeached during a plenary session on Monday morning following the recommendation of a seven-man panel of investigation.

The lawmakers accused the deputy governor of misconduct and leaking government sensitive information to the public.

The assembly had earlier served Shaibu impeachment notice and directed the state’s chief judge, Daniel Okungbowa, to form a seven-member panel to investigate claims against him.

Shaibu has been at loggerheads with Governor Godwin Obaseki for a while over his ambition to contest in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

He emerged as the governorship candidate in a parallel primary election held on February 22, 2024.