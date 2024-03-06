Edo Assembly moves to impeach Philip Shaibu amid rift with Obaseki

The Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday served the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu a notice of impeachment.

According to reports, 21 out of 24 members of the House signed the impeachment notice.

Read also: I can’t be intimidated out of Edo guber race-Shaibu

The move came weeks after Shaibu organised a parallel Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state.

The notice of impeachment alleges gross misconduct on the part of Deputy Governor Shaibu

However, specific details regarding the nature of the misconduct have not been outlined.

Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki,his boss had been at a loggerheads since last year when he showed interest in succeeding the governor.

In September, Philip Shaibu publicly apology to his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, after a feud that threatened to disrupt governance in the Niger Delta State of Nigeria.

The deputy governor, whose office was relocated to an uncompleted building, had asked the governor to forgive him, urging him to set aside their differences and prioritise the affairs of the state.

“I will use this medium to appeal to Mr. Governor: if there is anything I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me, so that we can develop our state together,” Shaibu said. “We have just less than one year to go, and we have been the envy of the entire country. It is still possible. So, Mr. Governor, if there is anything I have done, I am sorry. Because I need us to work together so that we can finish well.”