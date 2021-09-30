NUJ decries indiscriminate felling of trees in Bauchi

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council has expressed concern over indiscriminate felling of trees and depletion of forest resources in the state.

Umar Said, chairman of the council, stated this on Wednesday during the tree planting exercise at the Bauchi State University, Gadau.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tree planting exercise was part of activities lined up for the 2021 NUJ Press week celebrations in the state.

Said described the spate of tree felling in desert prone communities in the state as worrisome, hence, the need for effective campaign to mitigate its impact on the environment.

Read also: Oyo NUJ launches N100m journalists’ estate

He said that the union observed with concern the spate of tree felling in spite of extant laws prohibiting tree felling in the state.

“People cut down trees without replacement and knowing the danger on the environment,’’ he said.

The chairman said the trend continued unabated which resulted to windstorm that killed many people and destroyed property in the state.

“Such disaster could be averted if people imbibe the culture of planting trees and desust from unauthorised deforestation. As journalists who always educate and enlighten the public, we deem it fit to launch tree planting in the institution,” he said.

According to him, the council is planting trees in the university to contribute towards safeguarding the ecosystem and control deforestation.

The Vice Chancellor, Auwal Uba, represented by Aminu Umar, Director, Physical Planning and Development Control, commended the gesture.

Uba said that the trees would help to protect school structures as the University was prone to windstorm.

While reiterating commitment of the University authorities to plant more trees, Uba pledged to ensure that the trees grow to maturity. NAN