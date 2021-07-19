Oyo NUJ launches N100m journalists’ estate

Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) will on Wednesday, July 21, launch its novel Journalists Estate located at Alapako village on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The ground-breaking event will be climaxed with a N100 million launch with one of the Union’s patrons, Dotun Sanusi, the chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort as chief launcher, while a US-based tax consultant, Oludare Akande, will be the co-launcher.

The event, which holds at the Dapo Aderogba Hall, NUJ Press Centre Iyaganku Ibadan by 11am, will have Governor Seyi Makinde; his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan; the Agba-Oye of Ibadanland, Kola Karim, who will Chair the occasion; the Father of the Day, former Governor Rashidi Ladoja; another ex-Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala will be the special guest of honour, while the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji will be the Royal Father of the Day.

Others being expected are the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Dauda Makanjuola Akinola; three serving Senators in the State, Teslim Kolawole Folarin; Abdulfatai Buhari and Kola Balogun including members of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, Stanley Adedeji Olajide, Musiliudeen Olaide Akinremi, Adigun Abass Agboworin; the National Chairman, PTD of NUPENG, Salimon Oladiti, among others.

The 30-acre land estate, tagged “Legacy Project of Ademola Babalola-led NUJ leadership in the State”, was conceptualised to host housing estates, recreational facilities, schools, health Centre, police station, hospitality havens and a host of others.

The event which also witnesses the NUJ 2021 Public Lecture entitled, “Nigerian Journalists and the Search for National Unity”, will be delivered by the Editor, THISDAY Newspaper, Bolaji Adebiyi, who doubles as the Vice President, West of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).

The road networks within the sprawling Estate would be named after Governor Makinde; and four former Governors, Ladoja, Alao-Akala, late Abiola Ajimobi and late Alhaji Lam Adesina, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, among others.