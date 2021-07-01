Nnamdi Kanu will get a fair trial – FG

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu, is standing trial for an 11-count charge of treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms before an Abuja High Court will get a fair trial, according to the information minister, Lai Mohammed.

Lai Mohammed gave the assurances of the Federal Government at a press meeting in Abuja on Thursday- but was silent on how and where the IPoB leader was re-arrested and repatriated to Nigeria.

The minister rather revealed that the security agents had been on Kanu’s trial for over 2 years while commending the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the IPoB leader in what he called one of the most classic operations of its type in the world.

Kanu was last Sunday re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria to resume his trial, having jumped bail in 2017 and left the country.

Following his re-arrest, there have been calls on the federal government to ensure that he gets a fair hearing while being prosecuted.

“We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism, and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments, and turning out in designing clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested,” Lai Mohammed said at the press briefing.

The minister further vowed that the government would prosecute Kanu’s collaborators no matter how highly placed.

He said: “We can tell you that the forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators.

“While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared. They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

“It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee. However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets will not be denied him.”

“Finally, there have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed.

“What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with countries with which we have obligations. We continue to respect and honour the obligations.