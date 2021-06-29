IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, re-arrested, extradited to Nigeria

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been arrested and extradited to Nigeria to face trial.

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, who confirmed this at a joint press briefing on Tuesday with the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja, said international collaborative efforts with security agencies led to Kanu’s arrest and repatriation to Nigeria.

Kanu and his co-defendant are facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The IPOB leader fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

Details coming…