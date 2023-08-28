Nigeria’s event planning firm debuts in US market

The event planning industry in Africa is witnessing a remarkable transformation as The Velvet Expression, a pioneering event planning company in Nigeria, launched in the highly competitive United States market.

Onyinye Ejike, chief executive of The Velvet Expression is raising the bar for event planning in Africa by successful foray into the US event industry.

To tap the global market opportunity, she noted that her brand is set to begin business operations in the United States to cater for needs of African diasporas.

According to her, The Velvet Expression, US, is positioned to create exceptional events services through meticulous planning, creative design, and seamless coordination, enhancing memorable experiences and exceeding client expectations in the diaspora market.

Breaking into the US event planning market is no small feat, given the intense competition and established players in the field, she said in a statement.

Leveraging experience and expertise, the company has seamlessly integrated cultural nuances and trends, ensuring a unique and unforgettable experience for clients.

Giving insight of the market potential, she said, “I believe strongly that the global market is a system that allows commercial, financial and labor exchange between different countries without any type of restriction.”

“I know for sure that this market presents a dynamic platform for event entrepreneurs, offering exposure to diverse cultures, fostering creative collaborations, and expanding clientele.”

“The opportunities are endless especially with what’s happening in the social media space,” she added.

Explaining her reasons for launching into the US market, she noted, “I travel to the United States often and on many occasions I attend weddings and other events while aboard and I see a gap.”

To fill the gap, she decided to launch into the market.

“We want to replicate what we have been able to achieve here successfully in Nigeria to the African community in the US so they can experience home away from home,” she stated.

“We want to introduce our bespoke event management strategy to the US community,” she explained.

The entrepreneur further assured that she has what it takes to bring greater value and compete having committed about eight years to event industry and has been exposed to several professional training that has helped positioned the brand.

She stated. “We are deploying what we are known for locally such as the integrity of our service delivery, excellence and excellent customer service.”

“We will educate and consult for our diaspora clients to make their events as stress free as possible.

“We empathize with clients by putting ourselves in their positions. This helps to ensure value addition and customer satisfaction.”

“The world is now a global village and it makes it easy to leverage on partnerships. We will partner with vendors in the value chain of our business offering our expertise and utilizing their other assets.”