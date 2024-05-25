Minimum wage: Labour debunks N100,000 report, says next move secret

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC has denied that it has settled for N100,000 as minimum wage, saying its next move is “close to its chest” as its officials meet Monday.

One of the labour officials who spoke to BusinessDay on Saturday, debunked the report as “fake”.

The NLC officials while speaking with BusinessDay, said “ under the current economic conditions, there is no way, N100,000 minimum wage will help any Nigerian.

“We have our next plans kept close to our chests. We have learnt our lessons based on previous negotiations.

“ We are aware that some people are planting stories in the media to discredit labour, but we will not be deterred.

“How much is a bag of rice in the market. If you buy one bag of rice at N70,000, how much will you have left to pay for your utility bills, school fees, transportation and even for your Medicals.

“Before we came out with N615,000, we did our surveys across the country and we are going to release our final stabs soon.”

BusinessDay also gathered that the organised labour has scheduled a meet for Monday next week where the National Executive Committee will meet to deliberate on reports and review all the ongoing negotiations.