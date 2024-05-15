Strike imminent as Labour walks out on FG over N48,000 minimum wage proposal

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and the Trade Union Congress TUC, on Wednesday, walked out of the Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee’s meeting in protests against the N48,000 proposal by the federal government, pointing to an overhanging strike action.

The 37-man federal government tripartite committee on Minimum Wage had met in Abuja to consider final reports of the various subcommittees on the new national minimum wage.

The meeting was called to consider reports of various committees on the new minimum wage recommendations and to set up a sub-committee that will draft the final report to be presented to the Federal Executive Council FEC.

Other issues lined up for deliberations at the meeting which was held at the Nicon Luxury Hotel Abuja, include sanctions for violations and procedures for reporting violations.

The tripartite committee had also received reports on the survey of the informal sector of the economy, 2023, as well as those of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission NSIWC.

But Joe Ajaero said the N48,000 dangled by the federal government was a far cry from the N615,000 earlier proposed by organised labour as the new Minimum Wage.

Details later