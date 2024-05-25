Kano gov orders arrest of deposed Emir Ado Bayero

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano State, has issued an order for the arrest of Aminu Ado Bayero, the dethroned Emir of Kano.

Sanusi Tofa, the director general of media and publicity at the Government House, Kano, released a statement on Saturday indicating the governor’s directive. The governor cited the reason for the arrest as Bayero’s role in causing unrest in the state.

The statement titled ‘Gov. Yusuf Orders Arrest of Deposed Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero,’ read, “The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered the immediate arrest of the former Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for creating tension in the state.

“The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the governor.”

The governor, as the state’s chief security officer, instructed the Commissioner of Police to detain Bayero to maintain public order and peace.

Since his deposition on Thursday, Bayero’s location was unclear until his return to Kano on Saturday morning.

The state House of Assembly annulled a law signed by the previous governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on December 5, 2019, which had divided the emirate into five parts and appointed individual Emirs.

Following the annulment of the Kano Emirates Council Law, Yusuf ordered the Emirs to leave their palaces within 48 hours and handover to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He also reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi, who had been deposed by Ganduje in 2020, as the Emir of Kano.

Sanusi received his reappointment letter on Friday and led Jumat prayers at the Government House in Kano. Early Saturday, Bayero returned to Kano and was met by supporters, as shown in a video reported by Daily Trust.