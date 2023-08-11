How Oluwakemi Eruata is fulfilling her dreams in event industry

Every weekend several parties and events take place across the country and behind the glamour are people working hard to ensure that things hold together perfectly.

One of such is Esther Eruata, founder of Banksblue Events – an event planning start-up operating in the Lagos metropolitan. Eruata’s love for creativity and hospitality has brought her into the event space.

Giving details of how it began, she says, “The inspiration behind Banksblue Events came from my lifelong passion for hosting organized events. The idea of bringing people’s dreams to life through meticulously planned events truly motivated me to establish my own event planning business.”

“I wanted to offer a personalized and attentive approach to event planning, ensuring that each event reflects the unique personalities and preferences of my clients. It was established in 2019,” she explains.

With N200,000 in start-up capital in 2019, she weathered the storm, winning the heart of her numerous clientele. She raised the money from her savings with additional support from family and friends.

“This initial investment allowed me to secure essential resources and lay the groundwork for a successful event planning venture.”

“Over time, our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences has not only generated revenue but also attracted new clients and opportunities, helping the business to grow organically.

Since starting, the business has grown steadily and has witnessed a significant evolution and expansion.

According to her, what began as a one-person operation has grown into a full-fledged team of talented professionals who share the same dedication to excellence.

“Our client base has expanded beyond expectations, encompassing a wide range of events from intimate gatherings to large-scale functions. Our growth is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to staying at the forefront of event trends and technologies,” she says.

In a bid to further develop herself in the business, she had to take up training in event management both online and offline.

Speaking on the business expansion plans, she says Bankblue Events plans to extend its services to new clients and broader audiences in the short run while in the long run, it plans to introduce new event packages to cater to a wider range of clients.

The business currently has 10 full-time employees “Our team consists of talented individuals with diverse skill sets, each contributing their expertise to create seamless and memorable events for our clients.”

Explaining some of the challenges since inception and how she overcame them, she recalls how difficult it was for her to establish herself in a highly competitive industry.

“We’ve also navigated unexpected logistical issues, like last-minute vendor cancellations, that tested our problem-solving abilities. However, these challenges have been valuable learning experiences, strengthening our team’s resilience and adaptability.”

To tackle these issues, she had to constantly build trust and credibility through the consistent delivery of outstanding events.

“We tackled these challenges through a combination of strategic planning and teamwork. Regular team meetings and debriefings helped us learn from each challenge and refine our processes,” Eruata says.

“By fostering a culture of adaptability and innovation, we’ve been able to proactively address challenges and turn them into opportunities for growth and improvement,” she adds.

Describing what makes her brand unique, the event expert explains that Banksblue Events remains committed to differentiation and innovation.

“We continually strive to offer unique, tailor-made event experiences that reflect our clients’ personalities and visions. Our emphasis on personalized service and attention to detail sets us apart, as we go the extra mile to understand our clients’ needs and exceed their expectations,” she says.

“We ensure that Banksblue Events remains a trusted and sought-after choice in the competitive event industry,” she notes.

Speaking on how the accelerating inflation is affecting business operations, she says it has presented the challenge of cost management and pricing.

“As prices for resources, materials, and services increase, we’ve had to carefully reassess our budgeting and procurement strategies. While striving to maintain our high-quality standards, we’ve also had to evaluate our pricing structure to ensure it remains fair for our clients and sustainable for our business.”

She advises budding entrepreneurs to keep striving for excellence and embrace principles that can pave the way for success.

“Firstly, passion and perseverance are your allies; stay true to your vision and keep pushing forward even when challenges arise.”

“Secondly, listen to your customers and continuously seek feedback to refine your offerings. Lastly, adaptability is crucial. Remember that every setback is a learning opportunity, and with determination, innovation, and a customer-centric mindset, you can overcome obstacles and build a thriving business.”