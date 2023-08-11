Alveena Events shines with spectacular “Frozen” themed wedding designs (Photos)

Alveena Events, a pioneering event design company in Abuja, Nigeria, has once again left audiences in awe with their extraordinary creativity and impeccable execution. Celebrating a decade of transforming dreams into reality, Alveena Events continues to redefine the event design industry through their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication.

Recently, Alveena Events unveiled a stunning “Frozen” themed wedding that showcased their exceptional craftsmanship and determination.

Despite Nigeria’s lack of a winter season, the team embraced the challenge of bringing the enchanting world of Disney’s “Frozen” to life within one of the country’s largest event spaces.

Founded by the dynamic duo, Mr. Akin and Mrs. Tolu Oladipupo, Alveena Events applied an in-depth study of winter aesthetics to blend realism and animated whimsy, transforming the venue into a captivating winter wonderland.

“The journey was not an easy one. Our team of over 100 talented Nigerians worked tirelessly for three months to craft theme props, culminating in an awe-inspiring assembly completed within a mere 48 hours. The result was a spellbinding spectacle that garnered acclaim not only in Nigeria but also across the globe, particularly in the esteemed Middle East region known for its luxurious weddings,” shared the directors of Alveena Events.

Drawing inspiration from diverse sources such as nature, global trends, and their background in arts and architecture, Alveena Events’ relentless pursuit of innovation has placed Nigeria on the world map. They aim to counter negative perceptions and showcase the nation’s potential as a hub for creativity and opulent weddings.

However, challenges persist as event design is yet to be universally recognized as an art form within Nigerian society. Alveena Events is determined to change this perception by positioning event design as a unique blend of creativity and skill deserving recognition and compensation on par with other professional domains.

“In our efforts to elevate the industry, we urge the government to incorporate event design into policies that benefit service providers and small businesses. Access to business loans, competitive tax rates, and incentives similar to those enjoyed by other sectors would empower event designers and stimulate economic growth,” emphasized Alveena Events in a press release.

Offering advice to aspiring designers, the company added, “At Alveena Events, we firmly believe that greatness in event design can only be attained through perseverance, intelligent strategies, and relentless hard work. Our advice to aspiring designers is simple: Embrace challenges, step out of your comfort zone, and wholeheartedly commit to achieving excellence.”



With their remarkable achievements and dedication to pushing boundaries, Alveena Events continues to solidify their position as an industry leader while inspiring future generations of event designers.

