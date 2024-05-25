Kano Emirate crisis lingers as Ado Bayero, Sanusi hold events from separate palaces; Ganduje, NSA deny involvement

The struggle for the Kano emirship continues as Aminu Ado Bayero and Lamido Sanusi both claim the title, each operating from separate palaces in Kano city.

The state government on Friday reinstated Sanusi, who now resides at the main Kano emir’s palace, while Ado Bayero, removed by the government, stays at the mini palace in Nassarawa GRA.

Ado Bayero returned to Kano on Saturday morning, following Sanusi’s formal reinstatement.

Sanusi, a former central bank governor, has welcomed district heads at the palace and participated in a ceremonial procession accompanied by gun salutes from palace guards.

Supporters of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) have traveled from different local government areas of the state to the main emir’s palace.

The movement of the people to the palace was said to be in connection with an alleged plan by federal authorities to relocate Ado-Bayero to the palace.

Security forces and police have instructed the state government to comply with a court order that stops the removal of Ado-Bayero and his peers from the Bichi, Karaye, Rano, and Gaya emirates.

The court has directed all parties to maintain the current situation until the interim injunction hearing on June 3.

The state government has challenged the court order, claiming the issuing judge was abroad at the time.

At the mini palace in Narassawa GRA, Ado Bayero also received visits from district heads and titleholders who opposed his removal.

Aminu Dan’agundi, a senior counselor in the Kano emirate, supports Ado Bayero and has initiated legal action against the state government.

However, Ado Bayero has called for peace and compliance with the law, expressing confidence in the legal process and the importance of justice.

“I call on the people to remain law-abiding as we await the pronouncement from the court in this legal matter.

“We call on the authority to be fair and just in this matter. Kano is like a mirror and an influential state in Nigeria, whatever affects Kano may escalate across. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders.

“Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern.

“We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us,” the embattled Emir said while addressing his supporters

Aminu Abdulsalam, the Kano State deputy governor, has attributed the confusion to former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, now the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He accused Ganduje of using the National Security Adviser’s (NSA) office to incite violence by facilitating Ado Bayero’s return.

“It is unfortunate that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is using the National Security Adviser to create tension in the state by smuggling into the state, the former emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“The appointment and dethronement of emir or any traditional title holder is solely the prerogative of the state government,” the deputy governor said.

However, the NSA’s office has rejected these claims and cautioned politicians about their utterances.

Also, Ganduje’s spokesperson, Edwin Olofu, has stated that the former governor, reportedly at an APC meeting in Nasarawa State, is not involved in the events in Kano.