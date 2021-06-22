Nigeria ready to dialogue with Twitter as Buhari approves team

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Federal Government’s team to engage with Twitter over the suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria.

The approval was announced in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who will chair the team.

According to the statement, the Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

Read Also: From digital marketers to perfume sellers, how Twitter ban is ripping through Nigeria’s small businesses

Others are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Works and Housing, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and other relevant government agencies.

“Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward,” the statement said.